Texas Rangers lineup for August 27, 2022

The Rangers and the Tigers, Game 2

By Adam J. Morris
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers Photo by Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for August 27, 2022 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Dallas Keuchel for the Rangers and Eduardo Rodriguez for the Tigers.

The Rangers face the Tigers once again, and have Dallas Keuchel on the mound, which, you know. New Hotness Mark Mathias is in the lineup at DH, while Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson are both in the lineup, so that should make folks happy.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Mathias — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

6:05 p.m. Central start time

