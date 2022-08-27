58-68 - Debuting Keuchel a dud in 11-2 loss to Detroit

The Texas Rangers scored a couple of runs but the Detroit Tigers piled on 11 runs.

Dallas Keuchel, a former Cy Young winner, saw father time catch up with him this season which saw him kicked out of the big leagues by two different teams before he ended up with Texas to potentially soak up some innings as a break in case of emergency kind of situation.

Well, with Cole Ragans hitting the shelf, and with Keuchel actually performing well at Triple-A Round Rock (2.31 ERA in 23 1⁄ 3 IP over 4 starts), the Rangers grabbed the tiny hammer and broke the glass with Keuchel invited back up to the big show.

As it turns out, as we’ve learned quite often with the Rangers in recent years with young players, the level of play between AAA ball and the big leagues is actually fairly enormous and you’ll be eaten up and spit out the moment your talent level isn’t among the elite.

After not allowing more than three runs in any of his starts with Round Rock, and fresh off most recently tossing seven shutout innings, Keuchel gave up four runs before the 2nd inning had ended and seven runs total in 5 1⁄ 3 innings tonight to a Tigers team that has been far and away the worst hitting team in the majors this season.

It ain’t easy being big leaguer.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia collected a hit to extend his streak to 23 consecutive games which is the most for an American League player this season and third most in the major leagues in 2022. Oh, and he also homered.

Up Next: The Rangers and Tigers conclude this series with an afternoon finale where RHP Kohei Arihara will make the start for Texas against former Ranger great Drew Hutchison for Detroit.

Sunday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.