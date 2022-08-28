Minor league update for 8/27/22

Down East starter Josh Gessner gave up five runs in four innings of work, striking out five and walking two. Damian Mendoza allowed one run in 2.2 IP. Jojo Blackmon tripled.

Ricky Vanasco started for Hickory. Vanasco gave up two runs in five innings of work, striking out seven and walking three. Angel Aponte had a hit.

Frisco had Avery Weems get the start, and Weems gave up six runs in 2.1 IP.

Blaine Crim was three for four with a double and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had two singles and a double. Aaaron Zavala and Justin Foscue each had a pair of hits. David Garcia had three hits. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

A.J. Alexy allowed one run, on a solo home run, in three innings, striking out five. Fernery Ozuna allowed five runs in 1.1 IP. Nick Snyder walked two and struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings. Daniel Robert struck out three in two shutout innings. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a solo home run in an inning of work.

Josh Smith had three doubles and a triple. Sam Huff was three for six with two home runs. Davis Wendzel was two for four with a walk and a home run.

