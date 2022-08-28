Texas Rangers lineup for August 28, 2022 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Kohei Arihara for the Rangers and Drew Hutchison for the Tigers.

It is the final weekend of August, and there is Sunday afternoon baseball at the Shed. Kohei Arihara is starting for the Rangers, after Dallas Keuchel started on Saturday, and while that’s not something that any of us wanted or hoped for when the season started, needs must.

Going up against Arihara is righthanded pitcher Drew Hutchison, who you might remember from his brief stint with the Rangers in the awful season of 2018, that year that saw the window firmly and loudly slam closed on the almost-decade-long run of relevance the Rangers had engaged in. Hutchison was signed as a free agent in August, 2018 after being released by the Dodgers, for whom he had pitching quite well in Oklahoma City. He did not pitch well for the Rangers, putting up a 8.86 ERA in five starts, logging 21.1 IP — coincidentally, the exact same number of major league innings he had pitched for the Phillies earlier that year, before they released him.

In any case, Hutchison has started and relieved for Detroit this year, and is starting today. Kole Calhoun is back in the lineup, which I know excites everyone, as is Brad Miller, so go ahead and get your mad on about that.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — LF

Taveras — CF

Miller — DH

Viloria — C

Duran — 3B

1:35 p.m. Central start time