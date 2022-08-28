 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 127 Game Day Thread - Detroit Tigers @ Texas Rangers

The ever dangerous Sunday afternoon game

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers @ Texas Rangers

Sunday, August 28, 2022, 1:35 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Drew Hutchison vs. RHP Kohei Arihara

Today's Lineups

TIGERS RANGERS
Riley Greene - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Victor Reyes - RF Corey Seager - SS
Javier Baez - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Harold Castro - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Eric Haase - C Kole Calhoun - LF
Kerry Carpenter - DH Leody Taveras - CF
Jeimer Candelario - 3B Brad Miller - DH
Kody Clemens - 2B Meibrys Viloria - C
Akil Baddoo - LF Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Drew Hutchison - RHP Kohei Arihara - RHP

Go Rangers!

