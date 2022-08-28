Game 127 Game Day Thread - Detroit Tigers @ Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers @ Texas Rangers
Sunday, August 28, 2022, 1:35 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Drew Hutchison vs. RHP Kohei Arihara
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|RANGERS
|Riley Greene - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Victor Reyes - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Javier Baez - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Harold Castro - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Eric Haase - C
|Kole Calhoun - LF
|Kerry Carpenter - DH
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Kody Clemens - 2B
|Meibrys Viloria - C
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Drew Hutchison - RHP
|Kohei Arihara - RHP
Go Rangers!
