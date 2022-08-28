58-69 - Rangers bested by Tigers 9-8 in Sunday finale

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs but the Detroit Tigers scored nine runs.

How’d it go for the Rangers this weekend?

The Tigers have scored 26 runs over the weekend against the Rangers and they've still scored the fewest runs in the majors this year. — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) August 28, 2022

The Tigers are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season. The worst in the majors. In 7 games against Texas, they're averaging 6.8 runs per game and that's with scoring just one run total in the first two games they played this year. — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) August 28, 2022

After trailing 9-0 through the top of the 6th, the Rangers scored the next eight runs, including six in the final two innings but they were left one run short. The story of the 2022 Texas Rangers, really.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager hit a couple of dingers, his 27th and 28th on the year which is a new career high.

Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia drew two walks but did not have a hit to snap his hitting streak at 23 games.

Up Next: The Rangers have another day off on Monday before welcoming the Astros to Arlington for the final time in 2022.