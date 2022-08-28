 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

58-69 - Rangers bested by Tigers 9-8 in Sunday finale

Somehow they made this a one-run loss

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs but the Detroit Tigers scored nine runs.

How’d it go for the Rangers this weekend?

After trailing 9-0 through the top of the 6th, the Rangers scored the next eight runs, including six in the final two innings but they were left one run short. The story of the 2022 Texas Rangers, really.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager hit a couple of dingers, his 27th and 28th on the year which is a new career high.

Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia drew two walks but did not have a hit to snap his hitting streak at 23 games.

Up Next: The Rangers have another day off on Monday before welcoming the Astros to Arlington for the final time in 2022.

