Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry writes about Adolis Garcia’s 23-game hit streak coming to an end in the 9-8 loss by the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Evan Grant writes that though he lost his streak, El Bombi showed more of the growth that has been on display in the second half.

Landry writes about Mark Mathias bursting onto the scene to be a surprise contributor for the Rangers in recent days.

Jeff Wilson ponders if Bubba Thompson could earn a regular job as an old school defense/speed left fielder.

R.J. Anderson lists a few players to watch when rosters expand in a few days including, as you might expect, Josh Jung.

Grant notes that the Rangers could be gearing up to have Kumar Rocker pitch in the Arizona Fall League this autumn.

And, Mike Rhyner joined the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast to talk, presumably, about the Rangers.

