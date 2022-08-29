Minor league update for 8/28/22

Ryan Garcia bounced back from a rare rough outing last time out for the Wood Ducks, going five perfect innings, striking out four. Feliciano Serrano struck out two and walked one in two shutout innings. Nick Lockhart struck out three in two shutout innings.

Jojo Blackmon was two for four with a homer. Ian Moller had a hit. Yosy Galan had a double and a walk. With the Arizona Complex League season over, 18 year olds Danyer Cueva and Yeison Morrobel have been promoted to Down East, and both made their full season debut on Sunday. Morrobel was 1 for 4 with a K, and Cueva was 0 for 4 with a K.

Dane Acker took the mound for Hickory and gave up four runs in three innings of work, walking three and striking out two. Michael Brewer allowed three runs in 0.2 IP.

Daniel Mateo, just promoted from Down East to Hickory, showed out in his high-A debut, going three for four with a walk. Chris Seise had a pair of doubles. Cody Freeman singled. Angel Aponte had a hit and a walk.

Frisco starter Antoine Kelly went 4.2 IP, allowing a run on two hits and two walks, striking out three. Luisangel Acuna had a triple and two walks. Aaron Zavala had three hits. Trevor Hauver had a pair of walks.

Kolby Allard started for the Express, allowing one run, on a solo home run, in six innings of work, striking out seven and walking two. Ryder Ryan and John King each struck out two in a scoreless inning. Chase Lee struck out two while allowing a two run home run in an inning of work.

Josh Jung was back in the lineup and was one for four. Nick Solak doubled and homered. Josh Smith had a hit and a walk.

