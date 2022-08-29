2022 Texas Rangers Weekly Recap Vol. 8

2022 Texas Rangers Record: 58-69

Rangers Series Record: 9-13-4

Last week’s games for the Rangers did a great job of summarizing how they have played all year.

They wrapped up a four game series that wrapped around a weekend, in which they won three of four against the Minnesota Twins. Two of those wins being one-run games.

They went onto Colorado, splitting the series against the Rockies, losing the one-run game.

Texas then came home to play the Detroit Tigers, the second worst team in the American League. So of course the Rangers lost the series, winning the first game, a one-run game, then going on to lose the next two. Saturday’s being a loss by nine runes, a Sunday a near comeback only to fall by a run.

However, there were some more exciting things to happen. The Rangers now have more than two players that have hit 20+ home runs for the first time since 2019 (if you want to count it has more than one player I guess you could, since Joey was traded last season but he did hit 25 homers as a Ranger before that.)

Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Marcus Semien each have 20 more more home runs. Seager, at 28, now has his career high in season home runs. Garcia also has 21 stolen bases now and Semien is a stolen base away in joining him in the 20/20 club.

Adolis García is the 2nd player in Rangers history to have 20+ home runs, 20+ stolen bases, and a 20+ game hit streak in the same season, along with Iván Rodríguez in 1999. — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) August 24, 2022

The Rangers will begin a quick two game series at home against the Houston Astros on Tuesday before starting a seven game road series.