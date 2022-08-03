Minor league update for 8/2/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East, going five innings, allowing five hits and a walk, striking out four while allowing two unearned runs. Feliciano Serrano threw three shutout innings, striking out two and walking one. Kai Wynyard allowed a pair of runs in two innings, striking out three.

Maximo Acosta had a hit and two stolen bases. Marcus Smith had two hits and a walk. Yosy Galan had a triple, a single and a walk.

Down East box score

Bradford Webb made his high-A debut, allowing a run in two innings, striking out one. Evan Carter tripled. Alejandro Osuna doubled. Thomas Saggese had a hit. Cody Freeman had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Luisangel Acuna had a walk and a hit for Frisco. Aaron Zavala had a hit. Brad Miller was 0 for 4 in a rehab appearance.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, the newly signed Dallas Keuchel went 4.1 IP, allowing a run on three walks and three hits, striking out five. Hever Bueno walked three while not retiring anyone. A.J. Alexy allowed a run in 2.2 IP, walking two. Yerry Rodriguez walked three and struck out one.

J.P. Martin had a pair of hits. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score

Kyle Cody threw a scoreless inning for the Surprise Squad, striking out two. Adrian Rodriguez threw two scoreless innings.

Josh Jung had a hit in three plate appearances. Davis Wendzel was hitless.

Among the non-rehabbers, Danyer Cueva had a single and a double. Yeison Morrobel had a pair of doubles.

ACL Rangers box score