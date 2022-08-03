Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Well, that was an exciting trade deadline, wasn’t it?

Jeff Wilson observes that it wasn’t a great day for the Rangers, as they didn’t move anyone, Jon Gray went on the IL, and then the Rangers los 8-2.

Jon Daniels said that Matt Moore and Martin Perez, the two players most likely to be traded, were worth more as mentors to the younger players than they were being offered by buyers.

And if building for the future is the goal, perhaps the exclusive negotiating window to resign Moore and Perez also played into the decision.

Joseph Hoyt wonders if perhaps the Woodward era should be coming to a close.

The Rangers are excited about Taylor Hearn pitching in relief, as his numbers have been impressive since transitioning to a multi-inning relief role earlier this year.