Texas Rangers lineup for August 03, 2022 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers include lefty Martin Perez for the Rangers opposite righty Kyle Bradish for the Orioles.

The Rangers will conclude this series against the Orioles while still in search of their first win of the homestand. With Corey Seager still regulated to DH duties, Marcus Semien remains at shortstop while Charlie Culberson gets the start at second base.

The lineup:

Marcus Semien — SS

Corey Seager — DH

Jonah Heim — C

Nathaniel Lowe — 1B

Adolis Garcia — RF

Leody Taveras — CF

Ezequiel Duran — 3B

Josh Smith — LF

Charlie Culberson — 2B

1:05 p.m. Central start time