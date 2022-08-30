Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant notes that Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe was named the American League Player of the Week.

Jeff Wilson writes that Tony Beasley is taking on the managerial rite of passage of finding at-bats for ceremonial veterans.

Grant writes that when Beasley and the Rangers face Dusty Baker and the Astros tonight, it will be the first matchup of the season between two black managers.

When the Rangers hosted Stand Up to Cancer night last Saturday, it was extra meaningful for Beasley who is a recent cancer survivor.

Jamey Newberg writes about some of the trades during the rebuild that the Rangers are hoping will bear fruit.

With rosters expanding, MLB dot com names a potential call up for each team if you want to read about Josh Jung some more.

And, the MLBPA is attempting to help minor leaguers unionize and Dayn Perry & R.J. Anderson examine what that could mean.

Have a nice day!