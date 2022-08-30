Texas Rangers lineup for August 30, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

Texas has a two game home series against the Astros starting today, and will look to get the bad taste of their mouth from the weekend losses against the ChiSox. No Kole Calhoun or Brad Miller in the lineup today, so let that impact your viewing decisions tonight as you will.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Mathias — DH

Duran — 3B

Thompson — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time