Sborz to the i.l., Alexy recalled

The Texas Rangers have placed pitcher Josh Sborz on the injured list, the team announced today. To replace Sborz on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled A.J. Alexy from AAA Round Rock.

Sborz has been placed on the injured list with a strained elbow, which is rather ominous. A strained elbow means ligament damage, and an announcement of a strained elbow is often followed by news of a UCL tear and the need for Tommy John surgery. That said, Sborz was also on the injured list earlier this year with elbow soreness, and came back.

Meanwhile, A.J. Alexy is now back with the Rangers. He will presumably be in a multi-inning reliever role. If Kohei Arihara and Dallas Keuchel are going to still be in the rotation, then there will likely be plenty of multi-inning relief opportunities available for Alexy in the coming days. Or, perhaps, the Rangers could use an Alexy/Taylor Hearn tandem for a start.