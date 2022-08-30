58-70 - Dunning outclassed by Valdez in Rangers’ 4-2 loss to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Houston Astros scored four runs.

A Dane Dunning versus Framber Valdez battle was instructive as it shows the great distance that the Rangers still have to travel to reconquer the American League West.

Whereas the Astros brought along Valdez and turned him into an innings-devouring consistent MORP who has improved each season in the big leagues, Dunning has been more middling than mid-rotation starter for Texas even though counting on him elevating his game was one of the key hopes for this season.

At this point, there’s no real guarantee that Dunning will be around when the Rangers contend again as he hasn’t really locked in a spot in future rotations.

Tonight, Dunning labored through five innings on 95 pitches while getting lucky to escape with only two earned runs on his ledger. Meanwhile Texas scored two runs off Valdez as he got through eight innings on 104 pitches.

Player of the Game: Bubba Thompson hit his first — not robbed by dipshit Astros fans — home run of his big league career.

Up Next: The Rangers and Astros close out this brief series with LHP Martin Perez set to make the start for Texas against RHP Cristian Javier for Houston.

First pitch in Wednesday’s finale from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CDT.