Minor league update for 8/30/22

Mitch Bratt got the start for Down East, going five innings, allowing one unearned run, giving up four hits and two walks with six Ks. Adrian Rodriguez threw two shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. Dylan MacLean threw a shutout inning.

Yosy Galan was two for four with a homer, a walk and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta was two for four with a walk and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon was two for ofur with a triple and a stolen base. Miguel Villarroel had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.

Through five innings for Frisco, Jack Leiter had given up no runs and was at 77 pitches. He allowed a pair of singles and a walk to start the sixth and was pulled with the bases loaded and no outs, with two runs then scoring after Josh Smith came into the game in relief. Final line was 5 IP, six hits, 1 walk, 5 Ks, 2 runs.

Justin Foscue homered. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a double. Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Cole Winn had a disaster outing, with the first six batters he faced reaching, the last of which being our old friend Jason Martin, who hit a grand slam home run. Winn retired the next two batters, but at 37 pitches for the inning, he was pulled.

Demarcus Evans gave up a run while striking out three in two innings. Fernery Ozuna allowed two runs in two innings.

Josh Jung was two for five with a double. Davis Wendzel was two for four with a walk and a homer, and since returning to AAA in early August after his injury, he is slashing .257/.321/.541 in 81 plate appearances. Josh Smith was two for three with two walks and a homer. Nick Solak homered. Sam Huff had a hit.

