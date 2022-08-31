Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that the Rangers would prefer to start someone else in Boston instead of Dallas Keuchel and Kohei Arihara, but there aren’t really any alternatives.

Nathaniel Lowe has been born again hard, or at least he’s become a force to be reckoned with at the plate. Levi Weaver looks at pitch and batted ball data to try to figure out what’s the difference between this year’s and previous years’ Lowe.

Evan Grant discusses the state of constant flux that describes the Rangers’ lineup and observes that Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia have hit third and fourth for twelve straight games.

Jack Leiter had a decent outing in Frisco on Tuesday, giving up one run in five innings with give strikeouts and a walk.

Despite the fact that the Rangers don’t have an official Pride night at the ballpark, the team is a platinum level sponsor this year of the NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series and hosted 900 players from the tournament at last night’s game.

Bubba Thompson had a solo homer last night but followed up with a bunt in his next at-bat, showing that he’s not letting his first MLB homer make him forget what separates him from other players.