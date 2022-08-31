 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Rangers lineup for August 31, 2022

Wednesday afternoon baseball, at the Shed

By Adam J. Morris
Houston Astros v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for August 31, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

It is a Wednesday matinee game for the Rangers, and Texas will try to split this two game series with the Astros after yesterday’s loss. We have Kole Calhoun in the outfield, but also Bubba Thompson, so that’s fun.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Calhoun — RF

Taveras — CF

Duran — 3B

Viloria — C

Thompson — LF

1:05 p.m. Central start time

