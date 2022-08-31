Texas Rangers lineup for August 31, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

It is a Wednesday matinee game for the Rangers, and Texas will try to split this two game series with the Astros after yesterday’s loss. We have Kole Calhoun in the outfield, but also Bubba Thompson, so that’s fun.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Calhoun — RF

Taveras — CF

Duran — 3B

Viloria — C

Thompson — LF

1:05 p.m. Central start time