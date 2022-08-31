Four minor league pitchers promoted

The Rangers are promoting four starting pitchers one level apiece in the minor leagues, per the beats on Twitter. The promotions are as follows:

Zak Kent from Frisco to Round Rock

Mason Englert from Hickory to Frisco

Ryan Garcia from Down East to Hickory

Aidan Curry from the ACL to Down East

Kent, 24, was a 9th round pick out of VMI in 2019 who will be Rule 5 eligible this offseason. A righthander, Kent has had the tale of two halfs, with a 6.69 ERA through his first nine starts and a 3.00 ERA (with 52 Ks against 10 walks in 45 innings) in his last ten starts. He tends to be fairly homer prone, and that will make AAA a significant test for Kent.

Englert, 22, is a righthanded pitcher who was the Rangers’ fourth round pick in 2018, and like Kent, is Rule 5 eligible after this season. Englert has a 3.57 ERA on the year, but just had an incredible run where he threw 31.2 innings over six games, with 36 Ks, 6 walks and a 0.57 ERA, including outings on August 11 and August 18 that featured a total of 13 no hit innings.

Garcia, 24, was the Rangers’ second round pick out of UCLA in 2019, but essentially didn’t pitch as a professional until 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, COVID-19, and a lat injury. This year, the righty has put up a 2.31 ERA in 46.2 IP over 12 starts, with 59 Ks against 17 walks. He will be Rule 5 eligible this offseason.

Curry, 20, was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, a year where there were only five rounds in the draft. A righthander, Curry has put up a 4.63 ERA in 35 innings over 11 games, with 50 strikeouts against 17 walks.