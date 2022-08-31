58-71 - Rangers end homestand with 5-3 loss to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Houston Astros scored five runs.

If losing all three games in a three-game series is getting swept, and losing all four games in a four-game series is getting mopped, then what is losing both games in a two-game set? Getting wiped?

The Rangers were wiped.

With said wiping, Texas concluded this homestand at 1-4 to drop back down to 13 games below .500 which is only a game above their worst mark of the season.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager padded his lead among major league shortstops with dinger No. 29 — a two-run shot — which added to his career-best total.

Up Next: The Rangers open the mostly final month of the season on the road at the Red Sox with RHP Glenn Otto next up for Texas against LHP Rich Hill for Boston.

Thursday night’s series opener from Fenway Park is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.