Minor league update for 8/3/22

Winston Santos started for Down East, going 4.2 IP, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out six. Nick Lockhart allowed a pair of runs in 2.1 IP. Damian Mendoza and Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa each threw a scoreless inning.

Maximo Acosta had a single, a double and a pair of stolen bases. Cam Cauley had a single, a double and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich started for Hickory and had issues, allowing five runs on five walks and three hits in two innings, striking out two. Kelvin Gonzalez gave up a run in two innings of work.

Evan Carter had a single, a double and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a hit. Angel Aponte had a double.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Zak Kent started and gave up four runs in five innings of work, striking out five. Joe Barlow struck out three and walked one in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Aaron Zavala continued to terrorize the Texas League, picking up a pair of doubles and a homer. Blaine Crim was four for five with two homers. Brad Miller homered and walked. Jonathan Ornelas homered. Justin Foscue had a hit. Miguel Aparicio had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Demarcus Evans had a scoreless inning for Round Rock. Spencer Patton and John King each had two scoreless innings. Bubba Thompson had a single and a triple. Sam Huff drew a pair of walks. Steele Walker had a couple of hits.

Round Rock box score