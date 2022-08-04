Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Cole Ragans has followed a long and winding path from first round pick in the 2016 draft to his upcoming MLB debut tonight.

That long and winding road included two Tommy John surgeries, and the whole organization is celebrating his hard work and commitment.

Martin Perez’s first outing after the trade deadline was more of the same, with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings of 1 run ball.

Perez is happy to still be in Texas, though I think he would be happier if the Rangers had put more runs on the board yesterday or hadn’t given up 4 late inning runs.