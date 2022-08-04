Thompson, Ragans added to active roster

The Texas Rangers are adding Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson to the active roster today, per the beats on Twitter. No word yet on the corresponding moves to clear roster spots for them — they both have to be added to the 40 man roster, as well as the active roster — but that should be coming soon.

There were reports yesterday that Ragans was being called up and would be starting today, so that move isn’t a surprise. The decision to bring up Thompson is a bit surprising, although the quotes from the organization of late have indicated that they were looking at him closely, and that he could be in the mix for a spot on the active roster.

I’ve been a bit bearish on the idea of calling Thompson up — he’s an excellent defender and base stealer (including 49 of 52 in stolen base attempts at AAA this year), and he has made strides offensively, but he still has a lot of swing and miss in his game, with 95 Ks in 375 plate appearances for Round Rock. On the year he has a .304/.355/.474 slash line, but is slashing .341/.423/.571 since the start of July.

I am curious as to how Thompson will be used — my guess is that he will play against most lefties, and be spotted against righthanded pitchers. He is apparently playing left field and hitting ninth tonight.

One thing I will say...an outfield of Thompson, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia is about as good a defensive outfield as you will ever see. There will be a lot of fly balls being run down with that group out there.