Game 105 Game Day Thread - Chicago White Sox @ Texas Rangers

It’s first-rounder day at The Shed

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox @ Texas Rangers

Thursday, August 04, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Johnny Cueto vs. LHP Cole Ragans

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX RANGERS
Tim Anderson - SS Marcus Semien - 2B
Luis Robert - DH Corey Seager - SS
Eloy Jimenez - LF Jonah Heim - C
Jose Abreu - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Andrew Vaughn - RF Adolis Garcia - RF
Yoan Moncada - 3B Leody Taveras - CF
AJ Pollock - CF Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Yasmani Grandal - C Elier Hernandez - DH
Josh Harrison - 2B Bubba Thompson - LF
Johnny Cueto - RHP Cole Ragans - LHP

Go Rangers!

