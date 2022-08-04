47-58 - Rangers enjoy 3-2 win over White Sox on night of firsts

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Chicago White Sox scored two runs.

Tonight, for the first time since April 8, 1986, when Will Clark and Robby Thompson debuted for the Giants, two first-round draftees debuted in the same game for the same team as Cole Ragans (2016, 30th overall) and Bubba Thompson (2017, 26th overall) became big leaguers for Texas.

What makes this an interesting case is neither Ragans nor Thompson arrive as part of the tippy-top of the farm system, which you might expect with former first-rounders. Ragans (12th in our community rankings) had to be rebuilt following two Tommy John surgeries and Thompson (15th) had to methodically work his way through the system while proving that he could be a baseball player rather than just an athlete.

In many ways, Ragans and Thompson are the last two prospects of a time gone by for Texas before the Rangers completely revamped their developmental systems and changed their draft philosophy. Therefore, that both made it, and on the same night no less, made for a special evening and Texas backed that up with a victory (hilariously by one run).

Oh yeah, and 2022 first-round pick Kumar Rocker was there to see it all unfold, of course, as he and we dream of the day that he joins Cole and Bubba.

Players of the Game: Ragans acquitted himself well in his first start by going five innings and allowing only one unearned run on three hits, four walks, and three strikeouts.

The walks, obviously, raised the pitch count and put the former first-round lefty in a few jams but he ably escaped danger like a veteran and gave the Rangers a chance to win.

Veteran seal of approval pic.twitter.com/qbYLxp1fNI — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 5, 2022

Bubba collected his first big league hit — a bunt single where he showed off his greatest asset: Blazing speed.

Bubba Thompson went from home-to-first in 3.62 seconds, FASTEST by a Ranger all year and FIFTH FASTEST in MLB this season — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) August 5, 2022

Up Next: The Rangers and White Sox are back at it tomorrow night with RHP Glenn Otto next up to start for Texas against RHP Dylan Cease for Chicago.

Friday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.