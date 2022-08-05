Rangers Reacts Survey: Holding on to Martin Perez

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Rangers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last week, we asked folks which of the two young infielders currently in the majors, Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith, they thought would have the better career going forward. And the results are in...

As for this week — well, the trade deadline has come and gone, and Martin Perez is still a Ranger. Perez is a free agent at the end of the season, and the thought was that the Rangers would look to move him to a contender. Instead, the Rangers opted to hold onto Perez, with the front office saying that the offers they got for Perez were not good enough to forego the opportunity to try to extend him before he hit the open market, as well as the value he brings the rest of the season in terms of providing the team with innings and the young pitchers with mentorship.

So we want to know this week, was that the right decision?