Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

That was a fun little win last night to get off the schneid.

Evan Grant writes that even with the 3-2 win over the White Sox, the biggest win of the night might go to the Rangers’ player development team.

MLB dot com’s Arianna Vedia has notes and quotes from the Rangers’ introductory press conference of Kumar Rocker, with Jon Daniels and Chris Young praising Rocker’s intangibles.

Ditto Evan Grant, who writes that Rocker won’t be sent to any of the Rangers’ minor league affiliates this season.

Speaking of Kumar Rocker, the DMN’s Brad Townsend has a pretty great look at Rocker’s background and upbringing, from the tiny lil Kumar baby born to bigtime athlete parents, to the 6’5”, 240-pound fireballer taken 3rd overall by Texas.

Kennedi Landry takes a look at the Rangers’ lack of deadline activity, with a focus on Martin Perez and Matt Moore, of course.

Bubba Thompson has a friend on the Cowboys and Calvin Watkins writes about the well-wishes sent to Bubba before his debut last night.

And Jeff Wilson wonders when the Rangers are gonna put a ring on it, to use a Katie Hamiltonism, with Martin Perez.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on Chicago again tonight at 7:05 with Glenn Otto on the mound for Texas.

Happy Friday.