Minor league update for 8/4/22

Emiliano Teodo started for the Wood Ducks and was, to put it mildly, on. Teodo went five innings, allowed just one baserunner, on a walk, and struck out ten. Jose Corniell threw four shutout innings, striking out three and walking two.

Maximo Acosta was two for three with a homer and a stolen base. Ian Moller had a pair of hits and a walk.

Hickory starter Mason Englert had a terrific outing, allowing one run in seven innings of work, striking out seven and walking one. Michael Brewer struck out two and walked one while allowing a run in an inning of work.

Thomas Saggese singled and homered. Cody Freeman singled and doubled. Chris Seise had a walk and a stolen base. Trevor Hauver walked and doubled. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Marc Church struck out one in a scoreless inning for Frisco. Fernery Ozuna gave up a run in an inning.

Justin Foscue, who has not had the season that I think was expected of him coming into the year, had a big game, doubling twice and homering to raise his OPS on the year to 824. Jonathan Ornelas doubled. Brad Miller, continuing his rehab assignment, doubled and walked. Blaine Crim had a hit.

Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning for Round Rock. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Aidan Curry allowed four runs in 3.1 IP for the Surprise Squad, allowing a pair of homers and walking one while striking out six.

Josh Jung, continuing his rehab assignment, singled and walked. Yeison Morrobel had a single and a homer. Anthony Gutierrez doubled.

