Texas Rangers lineup for August 5, 2022 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Dylan Cease for the ChiSox.

The Rangers face off against Dylan Cease, who has a 2.01 ERA on the season. And while that’s impressive, even more impressive is that, since a 3 IP, 7 run outing on May 24, Cease has made 12 starts, gone 70 innings, and allowed just 4 earned runs. Now, he has allowed 10 unearned runs in that stretch, but still, he’s been really good.

I’m sure the Rangers won’t score any runs against him, and should probably just give up. But they won’t, and are instead rolling with a lefty-heavy lineup that includes the newly activated from the injured list Brad Miller.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Smith — 3B

Thompson — LF

Miller — DH

7:05 p.m. Central start time