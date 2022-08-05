Miller activated, Solak optioned

The Texas Rangers have optioned outfielder/infielder Brad Miller from the injured list. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned outfielder/infielder Nick Solak to AAA Round Rock.

I don’t know that there is much to say here. Miller is on a two year deal, and may not be around next year, but for now he’s going to play against some righthanded pitchers and let the Rangers get a chance to determine whether he’s worth keeping for a bench role in 2023.

Solak, on the other hand, appears to not be in the Rangers plans, and was basically keeping a roster spot warm while he was up. He’s righthanded instead of lefthanded, and has less defensive ability and versatility than Miller, which made it less likely he was going to get playing time, given the makeup of the Rangers’ roster. If someone gets hurt, Solak may return. If not, he won’t.