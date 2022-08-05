47-59 - Rangers asked to Cease and desist in 2-1 loss to White Sox

The Texas Rangers scored a run but the Chicago White Sox scored two runs.

Bubba Thompson seems to have the immense potential to be incredibly annoying to other teams as long as he can reach base safely enough. That, of course, will be the hard part.

Tonight, he accomplished the goal twice and stole two bases and also showed off why putting him with Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia can make for appointment entertainment just by outfield defense alone.

Unfortunately for Texas, despite it being a game to showcase what Bubba can bring to the table, the team ran face first into Dylan Cease on his way to a record for consecutive starts with 1 or fewer earned runs.

In this case, allowing just one run was enough for Cease as, a night after the Rangers won a one-run game, they handed it right back to Chicago.

Player of the Game: Other than Bubba, you have to applaud Glenn Otto for a six inning, two-run outing where he allowed just four hits and a walk to go with seven strikeouts.

Were he not squaring off against a leading Cy Young contender, perhaps the team would have supported him with the runs necessary for a win or, at least, enough to avoid the loss, but sometimes you don’t get what you want so you have to settle for a quality start and a LSB PotG nod.

Up Next: More Rangers and White Sox with RHP Dane Dunning next up for Texas against RHP Michael Kopech for Chicago.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.