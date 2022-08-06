Minor league update for 8/5/22

For the Ducks, Gavin Collyer went 4.1 IP, allowing three runs on two walks and six hits, striking out nine. Dylan MacLean struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings. Damian Mendoza went two innings and allowed the Zombie Runner to score, striking out four and walking two.

Daniel Mateo was three for five with a triple and a stolen base. Yosy Galan doubled. Cam Cauley drew a pair of walks and stole a base. Ian Moller had a hit. Zion Bannister had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Bradford Webb started for Hickory and went two innings, allowing two runs. T.K. Roby struck out four and walked three in 3.2 IP, allowing four runs. Destin Dotson allowed a solo home run in 1.1 IP, striking out two.

Evan Carter was three for four with a walk, a double and two stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna walked and homered. Cody Freeman had a walk and a hit.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter started for the Roughriders and went five innings, allowing three runs, including a home run to start the game, while striking out four and walking three.

Aaron Zavala was three for four with a double. Luisangel Acuna was two for four with a double. Dustin Harris walked and doubled. Justin Foscue homered. Blaine Crim had three hits. Jonathan Ornelas and Miguel Aparicio each had hits.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard allowed three runs in four innings, striking out six and walking one. Daniel Robert struck out the side in an inning of work. Nick Snyder struck out a batter in an inning of work. Yerry Rodriguez allowed two runs in an inning of work, striking out three and walking one.

Sam Huff was two for five iwth a homer. J.P. Martinez walked twice. Andy Ibanez had a single and a double.

Round Rock box score

Dane Acker continued his rehab appearances with the Surprise Squad, allowing a pair of runs in 2.1 IP, walking two and striking out three. Ivan Oviedo struck out six in four scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

Josh Jung homered and drew a pair of walks. Danyer Cueva was two for four with a homer and a walk. Yeison Morrobel was two for five with a double. Gleider Figuereo had a hit.

ACL Rangers box score