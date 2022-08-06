Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost another one-run game last night.

Evan Grant writes that Texas will use the final two months of the season to evaluate the future, including that of fourth-year manager Chris Woodward.

Rookie Bubba Thompson, however, is a bit of a silver lining with his performance in his first two games of big league action.

Elsewhere, Levi Weaver writes about Vandy Boys Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker now reunited as Ranger teammates.

The Rangers introduced yet another prime pitching prospect yesterday. Like, we get it, you’re loaded.

And The Athletic’s Jim Bowden has his trade deadline superlatives, of which I think every team but the Rangers is mentioned.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the White Sox again tonight at 6 p.m., with Dane Dunning taking the hill for the Rangers.

Have a good weekend!