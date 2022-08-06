Texas Rangers lineup for August 6, 2022 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Michael Kopech for the ChiSox.

Well, Texas did not hit Dylan Cease well yesterday, but they can try to rebound and see if they can score more than one run against Michael Kopech today. The novelty factor in the lineup today is that Leody Taveras is the DH, which is kind of funny, though obviously it is just to get him a half-day off. Bubba Thompson is in center field, and Dane Dunning is going up against his old club. Or one of his old clubs.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Taveras — DH

Viloria — C

Duran — 3B

Smith — LF

Thompson — CF

6:05 p.m. Central start time