48-59 - No place like home for Dunning as Rangers wallop White Sox 8-0

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Chicago White Sox didn’t score a run.

Dane Dunning dazzled, Taylor Hearn dominated out of the ‘pen, and the Rangers scored eight runs with El Bombi driving in five of them in one of the easiest wins of the season.

What’s not to like?

Player of the Game: Dunning didn’t flirt with a no-hitter tonight but he was a two-out, 2nd inning infield single by Yoan Moncada away from flirting with a no-hitter as he enjoyed the friendly confines of the home park by tossing seven shutout innings with just the one hit allowed, one walk allowed, and seven strikeouts in 103 pitches.

Against his former team, Dunning produced arguably his best outing so far with Texas. Now if only he could have one of these away from Arlington.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for a series victory with RHP Spencer Howard set to make the start in the finale for Texas against RHP Lucas Giolito for Chicago.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.