Minor league update for 8/6/22

Grand Prairie’s own Josh Stephan started for Down East and had a Quality Start, needing just 77 pitches to go six innings, striking out seven and allowing one run. Kai Wynyard allowed two runs in 1.1 IP. Bubb Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out five in 1.2 scoreless IP.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Marcus Smith doubled.

Down East box score

Hickory was rained out, and will play a doubleheader on Sunday.

Cody Bradford went five innings for Frisco, striking out six and walking one while allowing two runs. Joe Barlow threw 1.2 IP, allowing no runs and walking one.

Justin Foscue was three for three with a double, a homer and two walks. Luisangel Acuna had a walk and a grand slam. Miguel Aparicio homered. Blaine Crim had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn started for Round Rock and had another rough outing, needing 90 pitches to go just 3.1 IP, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four. Spencer Patton allowed six runs in an inning of work. Demarcus Evans struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings. Hever Bueno faced three batters and walked all three. Chase Lee threw two scoreless innings.

Sam Huff had a pair of hits and a walk. Nick Solak had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock box score

D.J. McCarty started for the Surprise Squad and went 4.2 IP, allowing seven runs while striking out three and walking one. Kyle Cody threw 1.1 scoreless, striking out three and walking one.

Josh Jung homered in four at bats. Jojo Blackmon also homered in four at bats. Danyer Cueva and Anthony Gutierrez each had hits.

ACL Rangers box score