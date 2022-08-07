Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox last night by a score of 8-0.

The DMN’s game story talks about Dunning snapping his winless streak in impressive fashion.

Bubba Thompson has made an impression since being called up, and gives the Rangers the ability to put three players who are all very good defensive center fielders in the outfield at the same time.

Josh Jung played first base on Saturday in his rehab start for Surprise, but Chris Woodward says it is not a permanent position switch.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.