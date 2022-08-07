Texas Rangers lineup for August 7, 2022 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito for the White Sox.
The Rangers are trying to take the series with a matinee game this afternoon. Spencer Howard is starting for the Rangers, and Meibrys Viloria, in a novel twist, is DHing and batting sixth.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Heim — C
Viloria — DH
Taveras — CF
Duran — 3B
Thompson — LF
1:35 p.m. Central start time
