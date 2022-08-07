48-60 - Rangers take a step backward in 8-2 series finale loss to White Sox

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Chicago White Sox scored eight runs.

Everything that made last night’s game fun was reversed in today’s finale. Whereas Dane Dunning thrived yesterday, Spencer Howard continued to flounder during his audition for the rotation.

Whereas Taylor Hearn looked great last night coming out of the bullpen to finish things up for Dunning, today Brett Martin and Garrett Richards combined to allow eight baserunners in their three innings of middle relief.

Whereas the defense shined for Texas last evening, in a classic Sunday day game for the Rangers, we witnessed a couple of errors and more miscues that lead to unearned runs.

Whereas a young lineup poured it on for eight runs in the third game in this series to give the Rangers a shot at a series victory, today the bats didn’t get much going as Texas squandered their opportunity and slipped back down to a season-worst 12 games below .500.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe collected three hits including a solo home run while driving in both Texas runs to prevent the Rangers from getting shut out.

Up Next: For the first time since July 20 and for only the 7th time left this year, the Rangers have a day off tomorrow. They will begin a series in Houston on Tuesday.