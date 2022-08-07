Duggar, Walker lost on waiver claims

The Texas Rangers lost outfielders Steven Duggar and Steele Walker on waivers, it was announced today. Duggar was claimed by the Anaheim Angels. Walker was claimed by the San Francisco Giants.

The pair had been designated for assignment earlier this week when the Rangers needed to create space on the 40 man roster for Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson. Since the trade deadline had passed, the Rangers didn’t have the option of seeking a trade of either player, and thus could only put them on waivers.

Duggar was acquired in late June from the Giants in exchange for Willie Calhoun. After putting up a 440 OPS with 12 strikeouts in 19 plate appearances for the Rangers, Duggar was optioned in mid-July, and had put up a 676 OPS when he was designated for assignment. To make room for Duggar the Angels DFA’d outfielder (and Texas native) Dillon Thomas, who was 1 for 11 this year for the Angels, the one hit coming off Dane Dunning a few days ago.

Walker was a second round pick by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of Oklahoma in 2018, and was traded to Texas for Nomar Mazara prior to the 2020 season. Walker was called up briefly in early June, homering in his second game for his only hit in the majors, and ended up going 1 for 14 before being sent back down. Walker was slashing .278/.354/.435 for Round Rock.