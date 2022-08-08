2022 Texas Rangers Weekly Recap Vol. 7

2022 Texas Rangers Record: 48-59

Rangers Series Record: 7-11-2

The Rangers had and absolutely terrible, no good, very bad week. Continuing from their absolutely terrible, no good, very bad month of July.

They were once again swept by the orange birds of Baltimore and then split a four game weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Texas was outscored 21-7 by Baltimore in the sweep earlier this week.

Excitement and relief came quick on Thursday when the Rangers brought up not one but two first round draft picks in Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson.

Ragans started the game, however didn’t get the win. He did go five innings, giving up just one run on three hits and four walks.

In the 7th inning, Thompson got his first Major League hit, singling on a bunt.

Bubba Thompson went from home-to-first in 3.62 seconds, FASTEST by a Ranger all year and FIFTH FASTEST in MLB this season — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) August 5, 2022

They also managed to win a one run game. Just the 6th time in (at this time) 29 one-run games the Rangers had played this season.

With the ML debuts of Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson tonight, it will mark the first time for a club to debut two of their own first round picks in the same game since San Francisco’s Will Clark (1B) and Robby Thompson (2B) debuted on 4/8/86 at HOU (credit @EliasSports). — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) August 4, 2022

The Rangers then went on to immediately lose a one run game the very next day.

Saturday, however, showed a spectacular pitching and offense. Dane Dunning gave up just one hit and one walk in seven innings of work, leading the Rangers to an 8-0 game. Hearn was spectacular in his two innings out of the bullpen to close out that game, also giving up just one run and striking out four.

The Rangers thankfully have a day off before going on a string of 15 games in a row that starts with a three games series in Houston.