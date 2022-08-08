 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Texas Rangers Weekly Recap Vol. 7

This past week, in review

By morganprice
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Texas Rangers Record: 48-59

Rangers Series Record: 7-11-2

The Rangers had and absolutely terrible, no good, very bad week. Continuing from their absolutely terrible, no good, very bad month of July.

They were once again swept by the orange birds of Baltimore and then split a four game weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Texas was outscored 21-7 by Baltimore in the sweep earlier this week.

Excitement and relief came quick on Thursday when the Rangers brought up not one but two first round draft picks in Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson.

Ragans started the game, however didn’t get the win. He did go five innings, giving up just one run on three hits and four walks.

In the 7th inning, Thompson got his first Major League hit, singling on a bunt.

They also managed to win a one run game. Just the 6th time in (at this time) 29 one-run games the Rangers had played this season.

The Rangers then went on to immediately lose a one run game the very next day.

Saturday, however, showed a spectacular pitching and offense. Dane Dunning gave up just one hit and one walk in seven innings of work, leading the Rangers to an 8-0 game. Hearn was spectacular in his two innings out of the bullpen to close out that game, also giving up just one run and striking out four.

The Rangers thankfully have a day off before going on a string of 15 games in a row that starts with a three games series in Houston.

Loading comments...