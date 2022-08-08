Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Aaron Kasinitz writes about the latest Spencer Howard dud as the Texas Rangers dropped yesterday’s series finale to the White Sox.

Arianna Vedia writes that the Rangers had a roller coaster of a series on the mound during the four-game split with Chicago.

Kasinitz notes that Nathaniel Lowe is off to a good start after being challenged by Chris Woodward.

Jeff Wilson writes that Woodward himself is hearing it from the fans while being evaluated by the Rangers.

Kennedi Landry’s newsletter tackled the double first-rounder debut of Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson.

Brad Townsend writes about ‘Thunder and Lightning’ and the reunion of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

Kiley McDaniel has the Rangers just outside the top 10 in the post-trade deadline farm system rankings.

And Landry ponders if the Rangers are actually going to re-sign the players they didn’t trade as a question to answer in the season’s final third.

Have a nice day!