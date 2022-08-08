Minor league update for 8/7/22

Ryan Garcia started for Down East and logged five innings, giving up two runs while walking three and striking out four. Josh Gessner struck out four in four innings, allowing one run on a solo home run.

Ian Moller had a single and a double. Daniel Mateo had a single and a walk. Cam Cauley had a hit. Abi Ortiz had a pinch hit walkoff two run home run.

Hickory played two after yesterday’s rainout, and lost two.

In Game One, Ricky Vanasco started and went four innings, allowing two runs on a pair of solo home runs, striking out five and walking one. Angel Aponte and Jayce Easley had the only two Hickory hits.

In Game Two, Robbie Ahlstrom went five innings and allowed two runs, striking out seven and walking one. Thomas Saggese had a hit and a walk. Evan Carter and Alejandro Osuna each had hits.

Antoine Kelly made his Rangers debut for Frisco, allowing one run in 3.2 IP, striking out five and walking one. Avery Weems went four innings, allowing one run in four innings while striking out six and walking no one. Marc Church allowed a run in an inning of work.

Aaron Zavala homered.

Dallas Keuchel allowed three runs in six innings for Round Rock, striking out five and walking three. A.J. Alexy allowed four runs in 0.1 IP. John King allowed two runs in 0.2 IP.

Davis Wendzel homered off of rehabbing Lance McCullers, Jr., as part of a two for three night with a walk. Nick Solak also homered off of McCullers.

