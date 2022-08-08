New BA top 100 has six Rangers

Baseball America has their latest top 100 prospect list out, and there are six Rangers on the list, including a new highest ranked Rangers prospect and a prospect cracking the list for the first time.

Evan Carter checks in at #43 on the list — the highest ranked Ranger on the list. Josh Jung is right behind him at #44, and Ezequiel Duran is #57.

Jack Leiter’s rough season at Frisco has seen him drop from the top 50 to #67, with BA noting his ongoing control issues in the Texas League. Owen White, who has built on his dominant AFL performance with a strong 2022 campagin, is #89.

And checking in on the top 100 for the first time is Frisco shortstop Luisangel Acuna. BA describes Acuna has having “similar swing mannerisms” to his big brother, and earns praise for his bat-to-ball skills. Acuna has put up a .311/.416/.482 slash line between high-A and AA, and has put to rest any questions over whether he’ll be added to the 40 man roster this offseason.