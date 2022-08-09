48-61 - Rangers waste opportunity to take opener against Astros

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Houston Astros scored seven runs.

The Rangers were cruising along in this one up 4-0 into the bottom of the 4th and starter Martin Perez hadn’t allowed a baserunner over the first time through the order.

By the end of the half inning, it was 4-4 as Aledmys Diaz hit a two-out grand slam to tie the game. Adolis Garcia got the lead back the next half inning with a solo home run but Houston scored two more their next time up to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish and now the Rangers are a season-worst 13 games under .500.

Player of the Game: Marcus Semien led off the game with a home run and also reached three times while scoring two runs.

Up Next: The Rangers and Astros will play the second game of this series with RHP Glenn Otto set to make the start for Texas against RHP Justin Verlander for Houston.

Wednesday evening’s first pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm CDT.