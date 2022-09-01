 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Morning Links

By benmor78
Houston Astros v Texas Rangers Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Morning, all!

Jack Leiter has shown marked improvements since the Futures Game, and has learned some things by getting knocked around in a hitter-friendly league.

Tony Beasley says that he’s all for analytics but that WAR doesn’t have a heart and FIP doesn’t have a soul.

Nathaniel Lowe tells us that the biggest favor that Tampa Bay did for his development was trade him to a team that was going to keep him in the lineup.

Marcus Semien joined the 20-20 club for the first time Wednesday, noting that it is a “cool milestone.”

