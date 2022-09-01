Texas Rangers lineup for September 1, 2022 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Rich Hill for the BoSox.

It is September 1, and the Rangers are kicking off a road series against a Boston Red Sox team whose chances of making the playoffs are, to a first approximation, the same as the Rangers. Mark Mathias and Charlie Culberson are in the lineup against Rich Hill, who I’m pretty sure is like 47 by now.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Mathias — DH

Culberson — 3B

Thompson — LF

6:10 p.m. Central start time