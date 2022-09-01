Solak, Tinoco up in September roster expansion

The Texas Rangers have recalled Nick Solak and purchased the contract of Jesus Tinoco from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To clear a spot on the 40 man roster for Tinoco, the Rangers have moved Josh Sborz from the 15 day injured list to the 60 day injured list.

With rosters expanding from 26 to 28 today, Solak and Tinoco are the two players who get those two open active roster spots, and I have to say, I wasn’t expecting that. Solak is a surprise simply because I figured the Rangers would want to add two pitchers to the roster, given the holes in the rotation and the need for innings. And I figured there would be pitchers ahead of Tinoco in the pecking order for a call up.

It remains to be seen how long either of the pair stays up. Josh Jung seems likely to be in the majors soon, and he will need both an active roster spot and a 40 man roster spot. There are pitchers who will be coming back from the injured list before long, as well, and Tinoco may be bounced as a result, although with Kohei Arihara and Dallas Keuchel currently on the active roster, it isn’t as if Tinoco is definitively the one who would go.

As for Sborz, this move ends his major league season. He landed on the injured list with a sprained elbow a few days ago, and apparently it is a serious enough issue to put him on the shelf the rest of the way.