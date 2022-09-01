58-72 - Rangers choke their way to another one-run loss

The Texas Rangers scores eight runs but the Boston Red Sox scored nine runs.

Remember that time the Rangers were down 9-0 and lost 9-8? Well, tonight, they were up 8-3 into the 8th and lost 9-8. Texas just can’t help themselves.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia hit a two-run dinger. At the time, it appeared to be the punctuation on an emphatic victory but the Rangers had enough time left to do Rangers things.

Up Next: More Rangers at Red Sox with LHP Dallas Keuchel getting another start for Texas against RHP Nick Pivetta for Boston.

Friday evening’s first pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.